8 december 2023 01:56 am

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Latest news Saba

Saba Government offers Fruit Tree Grafting class

173

The workshop will teach participants how to graft, among other things, various Fruit Trees. Photo: Government of Saba

THE BOTTOM – As part of its reforestation project, the Public Entity Saba will be offering a two-part class on fruit tree grafting. The class will take place on Friday, December 15 and Saturday, December 16, from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM. 

Friday’s class will be held at the Harry L. Johnson Museum. Saturday’s class will be held partly at Spy Glass Villa and partly at the farm of Justin Simmons-de Jong. 

Facilitator

The class will be led by Dr. Ken Banks and Barney Gibbs. Dr. Banks is a certified horticultural specialist from Florida, and Barney is involved in several horticultural and agricultural initiatives in Barbados.

Related Posts

Also read

More news

Receive the news daily in your inbox:

Top vacancies

More vacancies

News from Saba

More news from Saba

News from St. Eustatius

More news from St. Eustatius