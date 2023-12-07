Saba Government offers Fruit Tree Grafting class

THE BOTTOM – As part of its reforestation project, the Public Entity Saba will be offering a two-part class on fruit tree grafting. The class will take place on Friday, December 15 and Saturday, December 16, from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

Friday’s class will be held at the Harry L. Johnson Museum. Saturday’s class will be held partly at Spy Glass Villa and partly at the farm of Justin Simmons-de Jong.

Facilitator

The class will be led by Dr. Ken Banks and Barney Gibbs. Dr. Banks is a certified horticultural specialist from Florida, and Barney is involved in several horticultural and agricultural initiatives in Barbados.