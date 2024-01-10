Saba Government searches persons for carcass removal and hunter assistance

THE BOTTOM – The Public Entity Saba is carrying out a livestock control project. This project is one of many that is being carried out as part of the Caribbean Netherlands Nature and Environment Policy Plan 2020 – 2030 to ensure the sound management and restoration of Saba’s natural environment.

The Public Entity Saba is looking to grant 3 short-term assignments for 3 persons to assist hunters with the recovery of goat carcasses. The assignment is to assist the hunters assigned by the Public Entity by carrying goat carcasses out of the field and back to the project vehicle, and transport them to the animal station for further processing.

Assistance may also be asked with removal of live goats in urban areas and capturing of goats in order to provide them with tracking collars.