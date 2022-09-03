Saba Government works on instruments to lower cost-of-life

THE BOTTOM- The Public Entity Saba says to be working on different instruments and measures to lower the cost of living.

Reducing the cost of living is one of the focal points of the Public Entity Saba, and is specifically mentioned in the Saba Package 2.0, signed in June this year by Commissioner Bruce Zagers and State Secretary Alexandra van Huffelen, as a matter that Saba and the Netherlands will be working on together in the coming period.

One of these instruments is the mechanism of price comparisons at supermarkets, since the price of groceries has a big effect on the cost of living. In July, the first price comparison was published of three supermarkets, Big Rock, Saba Emporium and Saba Wishes. The price comparison will be done on a monthly basis. The subsequent price comparison in August included all four supermarkets.

Incentives

Several incentives and measures to help reduce the cost of living have been or are in the process of being implemented. These include the subsidy provided by the Public Entity Saba to the Saba Electric Company (SEC) to mitigate the planned 30% increase of electricity prices, the one-time subsidy of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor (SZW) for low-income households as a compensation for the higher energy prices which is still being worked on and the subsidy of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate (EZK) to lower the fixed internet prices. Government is working on an initiative with the Ministry of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations BZK to introduce a rent subsidy system for lower income households.

Water

Also, with the financial assistance of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management (IenW), the Saba Splash water bottling plant has been constructed. The price of the 3- and 5-gallon water bottles are kept low through a structural subsidy of the same ministry. The price of Saba Splash water is lower than the imported bottled water. By buying Saba Splash water, the consumer saves money. Government is also working on a pilot public transportation project which will start in the coming weeks.