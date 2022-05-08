Saba has largest Cruyff Court in the world 

THE BOTTOM- According to the Cruyff Foundation, the biggest Cruyff Court in the world is located on the island of Saba.

After the initial Cruyff Court was intensively used for 14 years, it was due for replacement and thanks to the Ministerie van Volksgezondheid, Welzijn en Sport (VWS), this was indeed realised. This week the expanded and improved Cruyff Court was reopened with a festive celebration.

Partners

According to the Cruyff Foundation, the artificial grass was provided by TenCate Gras. Signify Foundation on its turn has provided lighting, so that the field can be used also at night.