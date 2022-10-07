Saba has started with administration of 2nd Covid Booster Shot

THE BOTTOM- The Public Entity Saba has started with the administration of the 4th shot with the anti-Covid 19 vaccine.

Persons 12 years and older can now come to the Public Health Department for their booster vaccination against COVID-19. It concerns the second booster for persons between the age of 12 and 59, and the third booster for persons age 60 and up.

People who have not yet received any booster are most welcome too. Vaccination started on Wednesday, October 5 and will continue until 12:00 noon tomorrow, Friday, October 7.

Pfizer

The Pfizer booster, which came from the Netherlands, has a bivalent protection and protects against the original coronavirus variant and the Omicron variant. Vaccination at the Public Health Department will take place every two weeks hereafter.

Contrary to the situation on Bonaire, residents of St. Eustatius and Saba initially received the Moderna Vaccine.