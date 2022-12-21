Saba hires North America PR firm Diamond PR

Commissioner Bruce Zagers and Jody Diamond from Diamond PR sign the contract under the watchful eye of Tourism Director Malinda Hassel.

THE BOTTOM- The Public Entity Saba on Wednesday, December 14, signed a contract with US public relations firm Diamond PR for Saba’s tourism PR representation in North America.

Having worked with a skilled freelancer for some time during and after the pandemic, it was decided that Saba needs consistency in its destination presence moving forward as it will lead to the under positioning of the destination.

The Caribbean islands continue to strongly position themselves, and Saba’s destination awareness and promotion in key niche areas are highly needed. Therefore, the services of a skilled and knowledgeable PR firm were looked into to further increase awareness of the island in the United States and Canada by educating the travel trade, consumer, and lifestyle markets regarding Saba’s tourism product in general.

Extensive knowledge

Saba’s Director of Tourism Malinda Hassell explained that Diamond PR was contacted for the firm’s knowledge, skills, tourism industry connections and all other attributes necessary for a PR representation. Diamond PR has extensive knowledge of the Caribbean and is the PR firm for St. Maarten, Curaçao and Bonaire. The firm also has hotel clients in the Bahamas, Aruba, Puerto Rico, St. Lucia, as well as clients in Europe, the US, Mexico and Central America.