Saba honours Capt. Leo Chance with Visionary Award 

THE BOTTOM- Former Netherlands Antilles Minister Leo Chance on Tuesday, November 8 was honoured with a Visionary Award on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Capt. Leo A.I. Chance Pier at Saba’s Fort Bay Harbor and Chance’s 90th birthday.

On Tuesday, November 8, it was exactly 50 years ago that then Minister Chance performed the official opening of the pier. At the time, he personally moored the Antilia cargo and passenger vessel alongside the pier. The 65-meter Antilia, owned by the Netherlands Antilles government, made monthly trips between the Leeward and Windward Islands.

Instrumental

As a Minister, Chance was instrumental in the decision-taking and the securing of the necessary funding to construct the pier. Chance performed the official opening on November 8, 1972 on his 40th birthday. On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, he celebrated his 90th birthday in Medellín, Colombia in the presence of his family and friends.

Will Johnson received the award on of Capt. Leo Chance. “I was so proud when the family asked me to accept the award on their behalf. Mr. Chance is in Medellín where his son Julian lives and it is good to know that he is doing well”, said Johnson.