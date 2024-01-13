13 januari 2024 19:53 pm

Saba iniates naming contest for hydroponics farm

A view of one of the Greenhouses of the project. Photo: OLS

THE BOTTOM- The Government of Saba has decided to initiate a naming contest to come up with a name for the Hydroponics Farm on the island. 

The Hydroponics farm has been operational since December 2023, starting with the production of lettuce and microgreens, and soon to supply tomatoes, cucumbers, and other crops. With this initiative the island will become less dependent on imports and will be able to provide high quality healthy products at an affordable price.

With the project, the Public Entity aims to facilitate community engagement in this project through workshops and farm visits. A naming contest is the next step in this collaborative effort, inviting individuals, families, and businesses to contribute their creativity to the project.

More information about the project and rules surrounding the contest can be found on Governmen’s website. 

