Saba introduces Covid-19 Self-Test

THE BOTTOM- The Public Health Department in Saba has announced the introduction of free Covid-19 Self-Tests on the island.

According to Government, the tests are for persons not required to test as part of our covid-19 testing policy but who would still like an extra sense of security. An eample is vaccinated residents who have recently traveled to high-risk countries and would like to exercise self-responsibility by testing 5 days after return.

Government stresses that the Self-Test does not replace required testing that is par the Saba’s Public Health Measures; for example, the day 2 and day 5 testing or end of quarantine testing. These tests will still take place at the covid-19 testing center.