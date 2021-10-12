Saba introduces Covid-19 Self-Test

- 17Shares
THE BOTTOM- The Public Health Department in Saba has announced the introduction of free Covid-19 Self-Tests on the island.
According to Government, the tests are for persons not required to test as part of our covid-19 testing policy but who would still like an extra sense of security. An eample is vaccinated residents who have recently traveled to high-risk countries and would like to exercise self-responsibility by testing 5 days after return.
Government stresses that the Self-Test does not replace required testing that is par the Saba’s Public Health Measures; for example, the day 2 and day 5 testing or end of quarantine testing. These tests will still take place at the covid-19 testing center.
