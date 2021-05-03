Saba Introduces Relatively Cheap PCR-tests for Travelers













A view of Saba’s runway. Photo: BES Reporter/Martien Vroone

The Bottom, Saba- Now that Saba is back open for tourists wanting to visit the island, there is a need for PCR and Antigen testing for tourists arriving or flying back to their country, and for residents traveling abroad.

Saba Government is advertising on their Facebook Page the procedure for taking a PCR test on Saba. Travelers who want to get tested need to first pay a fee of 75 dollars for a PCR test and 50 dollars for an antigen test. Especially the PCR test is quite a bit cheaper than is the case in for instance Bonaire, where travelers need to shell out at least 125 dollars.







The testing center will be used to test children (10 yrs. and younger) on arrival, persons finishing quarantine, and persons needing tests for travel purposes. The testing center is located behind M&A Snack Bar (Topogigo) and will be open from 1:00-3:00 p.m., every day of the week. No appointments necessary. Results will be given the same day of test.

Receiver

People who need to get tested need to follow the following steps:

Go to the Receiver’s Office to pay

2. Go to the Testing Center with proof of payment

3. Get tested!

4. Results sent via email