21 november 2023 07:40 am

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Latest news Saba

Saba Launches Anti Vaping Campaign

70

Vaping has become quite popular, especially among youngsters

THE BOTTOM – The Public Health and Sports and Community Development and Culture Department has launched a Vaping campaign, “SayNOtoVAPING”: Consider the Consequences. 

Community Outreach Coordinator Kemaul Lee and Public Health Promoter Allan Carolina are at the forefront of this endeavour, aiming to inform and empower youths, parents, and the community about the risks associated with vaping.

The campaign focuses on key topics, including understanding what vaping is, its impact on health, and the importance of saying no. A particular emphasis is placed on facilitating conversations between parents and their children about the dangers of vaping. Also, the campaign will reinforce the Tobacco and Tobacco – Related Product ordinance that went into effect on September 1st, 2023. 

To reach the youth directly, workshops will be conducted in collaboration with the Saba Comprehensive School and Sacred Heart School. Simultaneously, parent workshops will equip parents with tools to address this critical issue with their children effectively.

Awareness

The “SayNOtoVAPING” campaign is set to run for approximately four weeks, ensuring a sustained effort to raise awareness and promote informed decision-making. Youth, parents, and the community are urged to participate actively and unite in saying “no to vaping.” Together, let’s build a healthier and more informed community where individuals can make choices aligned with their well-being.

Related Posts

Also read

More news

Receive the news daily in your inbox:

Top vacancies

More vacancies

News from Saba

More news from Saba

News from St. Eustatius

More news from St. Eustatius