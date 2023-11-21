Saba Launches Anti Vaping Campaign

THE BOTTOM – The Public Health and Sports and Community Development and Culture Department has launched a Vaping campaign, “SayNOtoVAPING”: Consider the Consequences.

Community Outreach Coordinator Kemaul Lee and Public Health Promoter Allan Carolina are at the forefront of this endeavour, aiming to inform and empower youths, parents, and the community about the risks associated with vaping.

The campaign focuses on key topics, including understanding what vaping is, its impact on health, and the importance of saying no. A particular emphasis is placed on facilitating conversations between parents and their children about the dangers of vaping. Also, the campaign will reinforce the Tobacco and Tobacco – Related Product ordinance that went into effect on September 1st, 2023.

To reach the youth directly, workshops will be conducted in collaboration with the Saba Comprehensive School and Sacred Heart School. Simultaneously, parent workshops will equip parents with tools to address this critical issue with their children effectively.

Awareness

The “SayNOtoVAPING” campaign is set to run for approximately four weeks, ensuring a sustained effort to raise awareness and promote informed decision-making. Youth, parents, and the community are urged to participate actively and unite in saying “no to vaping.” Together, let’s build a healthier and more informed community where individuals can make choices aligned with their well-being.