Saba looks back on successful Royal visit

THE BOTTOM- Loud cheering and clapping erupted as King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima and Princess Amalia stepped outside the airport building upon their arrival on Saba.

The King said that it was good to be back and the Sabans were happy to see the Royal Family return as well. This time, the King and Queen brought their daughter, Princess Amalia for her first visit to Saba.

After making an extra round, the Winair aircraft landed on Thursday morning, the public already anxiously waiting outside with Saba and Dutch flags, some wearing orange shirts. At the aircraft, the Royal Family was greeted by Island Governor Jonathan Johnson and his wife Rosalyn, Commissioners Bruce Zagers and Rolando Wilson, Island Secretary Henk de Jong and airport manager Maegan Hassell. The royal visitors received flowers from two young children. Outside, students sang the Saba Song.

During the day the Royal Family visited Windward side, the Saba Comprehensive school and The Bottom. At the Saba Research Center, the maritime lab the Royal visitors received an explanation from Saba Conservation Foundation (SCF) Director Kai Wulf and marine biologist, researcher Alwin Hylkema gave an explanation about the sea urchin project. The King, Queen and Princess were shown the different sizes and phases of the sea urchins that are growing at the lab.

Goodbye

In front of the airport, the King, Queen, Princess, Island Governor Johnson and State Secretary Van Huffelen unveiled the new tourism promotion with four large letters spelling Saba. Then it was time to say goodbye. And as the plane left and the public waved, everyone agreed, including the more than 20 members of the Dutch media who came to Saba to cover the visit, that Saba can look back at a very successful Royal visit, even if it was only for one day.

