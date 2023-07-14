Saba moves to restrict Tobacco Use 

THE BOTTOM – On Thursday the Island Council has voted to adopt the Ordinance on the Restriction of Tobacco Use Saba. The new ordinance will go into effect September 1st, 2023.

The ordinance regulates three areas with respect to the sale of tobacco and tobacco-related products.

First, it will be prohibited to sell tobacco and tobacco-related products (vapes/e-cigarettes) to persons under the age of 18.

Second, to ensure products are sold to persons of legal age, retailers are required to ask for ID from anyone who looks under the age of 25.

Third, it will be prohibited for retailers to sell e-flavored liquids to all persons. This includes all related products with a taste (flavor) additive, including disposable devices.

Important

Jane O’Flynn, Head of Public Health explains why this is important. “In recent years smoking, particularly vaping, amongst young people has increased on Saba, doubling since 2017. We received signals from the school and parents who are really concerned. We listened to those concerns and drafted this ordinance because we believe structures should be in place to facilitate a healthy lifestyle for the residents of Saba. In this ordinance, also banned is the sale of flavored additives. Many countries have taken this step recently, and I think we all share the same concern- nice flavors equals more smokers. We hope this ordinance is a solid first step to reduce engagement with smoking on Saba; particularly amongst our youth because all Sabans have the right to live a long, healthy and fulfilling life”.