Saba no longer requires testing for day-trippers

Photo credit @ Martien Vroone

SABA-Effective Thursday, February 18, the entry requirements for Saba change. Pre-testing remains in place for persons travelling to Saba, except for day-trippers, and non-vaccinated persons no longer have to quarantine.

Saba still requires pre-travel test for anyone age 11 and up: a PCR test maximum of 72 hours before arrival or a rapid antigen maximum of 48 hours before arrival. Also, mandatory remains an approved Saba EHAS entry form within 24 hours of arrival. St. Maarten EHAS form is also mandatory when in transit, and upon returning via St. Maarten.

Children age 2-10 take an anterior nasal antigen test on arrival. Persons who have tested positive within the last 8 weeks for COVID-19, are allowed to enter with proof of having had COVID-19 recently and a Rapid Antigen test no older than 48 hours before arrival.

The proof must consist of a positive test result from a lab or a doctor’s letter, including the date the person was deemed positive and the type of test. All persons 2 years and older are subject to testing on day 2 and 5 after arrival. This testing is free of charge. There will be no more quarantine requirements for non-vaccinated persons.

The pre-travel test for day-trippers is eliminated per Thursday, February 15. Masks are mandatory during this trip, especially indoors or at crowded locations. This also applies to unvaccinated persons.

Day-tripper still need an approved Saba EHAS entry form within 24 hours of arrival. St. Maarten entry rules apply and EHAS form is mandatory when in transit, and upon returning via St. Maarten.