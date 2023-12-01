Saba now also has own Court House

THE BOTTOM- After the recent opening of a Court House on St. Eustatius, Saba now also have its own Court House.

The opening of Saba’s Court House took place on Thursday afternoon. The sign to the new Court House was unveiled by Island Governor Jonathan Johnson and President of the Joint Court of Justice, Mauritsz de Kort.

The opening of a Court House on both small islands is in line with the vision of The Court that all island should have their own Court office, where local cases are heard and presided over by the Judges of the Common Court of Justice.

With the opening of the Court House on Saba and St. Eustatius, all six islands of the former Netherlands Antilles have their own Court House.