Saba organizes Expo Event in St. Maarten

THE BOTTOM- The Saba Tourist Bureau, in partnership with Aqua Mania Adventures, will be organizing a Saba Expo event on June 4, 2022, which will showcase various Saba Hospitality & Tourism partners. Aqua Mania Adventures has a longstanding relationship with the island and has been running trips since 1993.

The Expo will showcase the ferry service of The Edge, promote Saba as a destination, and stimulate travel, especially for the upcoming summer season, with special packages and events. “With the easing of entry requirements, tourism is slowly recovering, and summer events are nearing, it’s the perfect time to organize the Expo to create exposure for Saba, the day trip possibilities, and getaways. The SSS islands each offer a unique product. St. Maarten is the main hub for Saba. It allows us to offer an added value with day trip options, island hopping possibilities, and weekend getaways. It’s a wonderful moment to reconnect with Saba and update everyone on our tourism product, summer packages, events, conservation efforts, and much more,” said Director of Tourism Malinda Hassell.

The Expo is at the Aqua Mania Adventures terrace located in Simpson Bay Resort and welcomes all Saba’s tourists, residents, and friends to join between 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm on June 4th, 2022. We will also have a networking event for agents, partners, media, and invitees in the evening.

Partners

The Saba Tourism & Hospitality partners participating at the Expo with a booth are; Juliana’s Hotel & Tropics Café, Queen’s Hotel Bar and Kitchen, El Momo Cottages, and Sea Saba Dive Center. Artisans JoBean Glass Art, Mary Thielman, Susan Tenholt (more will be on display that could not participate in person). Foundations Sea & Learn Foundation, Saba Conservation Foundation, and Saba Festival Foundation.

Also present at the event will be the Saba Tourist Bureau, Commissioner of Tourism Bruce Zagers, and colleagues of the Public Entity Saba.