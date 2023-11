THE BOTTOM- Saba will be present at the 2023 DEMA Dive show, which is held between November 14 and 17th in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The presence of Saba is a collaboration of Sea Saba, together with the Saba Tourist Office. Tourism Officer director Malinda Hassel expressed being happy to be able to represent Saba together with Sea Saba at the DEMA, the most important trade show for divers.