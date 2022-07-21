Saba promoted in the United States as environmental learning destination

THE BOTTOM- A one-minute educational commercial about the Sea & Learn program and Saba as an environmental learning destination is featuring during primetime hours on US national TV throughout July.

Taking place during all of October, the annual event features an impressive line-up of hands-on activities, lectures and discussions all designed to spotlight the island’s natural beauty as well as learn what is being done to protect it.

The commercial, produced by Viewpoint, first aired on Fox Business Network primetime TV on July 14. The commercial will also be aired during primetime hours (6:00pm-11:45pm) on CNN, MSNBC, CNBC, Discovery Life and CNN Headline News during the entire month of July 2022.

Documentary

Aside from the commercial, Viewpoint produced a short-form documentary, hosted by Dennis Quaid, that will be aired on US Public Television affiliates in the week of July 25, as well as a 6-minute documentary that the Saba Tourist Bureau can use for promotional purposes.

Viewpoint produces educational content for Public Television in all 50 states. As part of cross promoting the Viewpoint series, educational commercial segments air on major networks like CNBC, CNN, Learning Channel and Discovery Channel.