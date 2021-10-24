Saba receives First Cruise passengers of 2021 season













A view of passengers from the World Navigator, arriving at Fort Bay harbour.

THE BOTTOM- Last week Saba as welcomed the first cruise passengers of the 2021 season. Due to restrictive Covid-19 measures it has been quite some time, since any cruise ship visited Saba.

In total over 50 passengers were welcomed from the World Navigator, brought ashore by life boats from the cruise ship.

Guest who visited the island were positive about their visit. The tourism office stresses that all entry protocols in place were strictly followed.