- 7Shares
THE BOTTOM- Last week Saba as welcomed the first cruise passengers of the 2021 season. Due to restrictive Covid-19 measures it has been quite some time, since any cruise ship visited Saba.
In total over 50 passengers were welcomed from the World Navigator, brought ashore by life boats from the cruise ship.
Guest who visited the island were positive about their visit. The tourism office stresses that all entry protocols in place were strictly followed.
Also read:
- Applying magic to Caribbean tourism
- Covid-infections Bonaire continue downward trend
- Aruba Airport scales down original expansion plans
- Bonaire Hospital takes implements measures after influx of additional Covid patients
- Saba receives First Cruise passengers of 2021 season
- QR code will be mandatory in Bonaire for events
- Bonaire’s covid infections down but four more in hospital
- Bonhata: Include tourism in Spatial Development Plan
- Significant decrease in Covid-infections Bonaire last week
- Minister van Engelshoven visits Bonaire
- Information tour about breast cancer screening
- Find the latest vacancies on RCN facebook | Advertisement
- Air traffic between SSS islands may be declared ‘public transportation’
- Letter Confirms: Statia also wants minimum wage increase
- Saba’s Pharmacy moves to new location in The Bottom
Also read:
- Applying magic to Caribbean tourism
- Covid-infections Bonaire continue downward trend
- Aruba Airport scales down original expansion plans
- Bonaire Hospital takes implements measures after influx of additional Covid patients
- Saba receives First Cruise passengers of 2021 season
- QR code will be mandatory in Bonaire for events
- Bonaire’s covid infections down but four more in hospital
- Bonhata: Include tourism in Spatial Development Plan
- Significant decrease in Covid-infections Bonaire last week
- Minister van Engelshoven visits Bonaire
- Information tour about breast cancer screening
- Find the latest vacancies on RCN facebook | Advertisement
- Air traffic between SSS islands may be declared ‘public transportation’
- Letter Confirms: Statia also wants minimum wage increase
- Saba’s Pharmacy moves to new location in The Bottom