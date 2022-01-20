Saba receives Self-Tests for schools

- 6Shares
THE BOTTOM- Two pallets with self-test kits for the schools on Saba arrived on Wednesday, January 19 with a flight of SXM Airways.
The COVID-19 self-tests, 10,800 in total, were financed by the Ministry of Public Health, Wellbeing and Sport (VWS) and transported on Royal Dutch Airlines KLM from Amsterdam to St. Maarten on Tuesday, January 18, and taken to Saba with a charter flight of SXM Airways the following day.
The self-tests are for the Saba Comprehensive School (SCS) and the Sacred Heart School (SHS) so students can regularly do a self-test to help safeguard the schools against the spreading of COVID-19. The self-tests are for students age 6 and up. Island Governor Jonathan Johnson dropped off the packages with the self-test kits at the schools on Wednesday.
Schools on Saba re-opened on Monday, January 17, one week later than originally scheduled after the Christmas holidays due to a surge of COVID-19 cases on the island.
