Saba shines at Caribbean Week in New York

NEW YORK/THE BOTTOM – The Saba Tourism Bureau announced its successful participation in the recent Caribbean Week, a prestigious event organized by the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO).

Held in New York, the Caribbean Week serves as a platform to celebrate the vibrant Caribbean culture, foster media engagement, promote thought leadership, and encourage networking within the tourism industry. Saba made a resounding impact during the event, with a strong presence at the Media Marketplace and compelling highlights that captivated attendees.

The Media Marketplace, a key component of Caribbean Week, provided Saba with a unique opportunity to connect with trade, consumer and diaspora media. Over 12 appointments were scheduled for Saba, allowing representatives to engage in meaningful discussions with media professionals. Saba was represented and led by the Director of Tourism Malinda Hassell and Diamond PR CEO Jody Diamond. Diamond PR is Saba’s North America PR firm.

Highlights

During the Media Marketplace, Saba showcased a wide range of highlights, including news and offers, unique products, sustainability efforts, upcoming events, essential quick facts, and convenient ways to access the island. This comprehensive overview ensured that media attendees received a comprehensive understanding of Saba as a destination and the unparalleled experiences it offers to travelers.

The Media Marketplace served as a platform to provide exposure and update travel media on Saba’s incredible attractions and opportunities.