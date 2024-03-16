Saba Saba Spash plans activities in connection to World Water day Redactie 2024-03-16 - 1 minuten leestijd

Foto: Saba Splash

THE BOTTOM- Water producer Saba Splash says to be thrilled to announce a lineup of activities in honor of World Water Day, all geared towards elevating awareness about water conservation and sustainability endeavours.

World Water Day is observed annually on March 22nd. This day serves as a reminder of the importance of safeguarding and appreciating our water resources.

This year, our theme “Every Drop Counts, Sustain Today, Preserve Tomorrow,” signifies the crucial importance of cherishing our planet’s most precious resource – Water!