Saba Splash soon up and running again

ORANJESTAD- According to information from Saba Government, the installation of Saba Splash for the production of drinking water has now been repaired.

The government says that it has been established that the machine was not damaged by any human fault, but that normal wear and tear has caused the trouble with the production line.

Currently, the equipment is being tested and a batch of water has been sent out for testing. Once tests are completed and approval is received, the bottling process of Saba Splash water will be resumed.