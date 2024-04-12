Saba, St. Eustatius and Saba announce launch of SSS School Games
Saba, Sint Maarten, Sint Eustatius: The islands of Saba, Sint Maarten, and Sint Eustatius are thrilled to announce the launch of the inaugural SSS School Games, aimed at fostering youth engagement in sports and promoting social interaction among students across the three islands.
The SSS School Games will feature a series of events, each hosted by one of the participating islands. The initiative underscores the commitment of these communities to prioritize the holistic development of their youth through sports and social engagement.
The three-part event will kick off on April 21st, 2024, with Sint Eustatius hosting the volleyball tournament for secondary school girls. On May 12th, 2024, Saba will take the helm, organizing the netball competition for primary school girls. The series will culminate on May 26th, 2024, with Sint Maarten hosting the 3×3 basketball tournament for primary school boys.
