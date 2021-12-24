Saba suddenly no longer Covid-free with 6 active cases













Photo: ABC Online Media/Martien Vroone

THE BOTTOM- The island of Saba suddenly has various cases of Covid-19 on the island. What started with 2 active cases, has now increased to about 6 active cases.

In light of the new infections, Governor Jonathan Johnson has urged residents to exercise caution. Johnson among others recommended to warn face masks as much as possible, and to keep the necessary distance. The island is now at Covid risk level 2.

All cases are in insolation, but Saba so far has never seen this amount of cases on the island, active at the same time.