Saba: The Netherlands very high risk category per November 17

THE BOTTOM – As of Wednesday November 17, the Netherlands will be upscaled to the very high risk category due to the high number of COVID-19 infections in that country. This means that there will be additional measures for travellers arriving from this destination.

Saba placing the Netherlands in the very high risk category will have consequences for both vaccinated and unvaccinated persons coming from the Netherlands. All vaccinated persons traveling from the Netherlands are required to have a PCR test taken within a maximum of 72 hours prior to arrival on Saba, and need to do additional testing on day two and five after arrival at the testing center located in The Bottom.

Also, these persons must wear a mask during the first five days on the island when in close proximity to others and when they are indoors, such as in taxis and supermarkets.

All unvaccinated persons are required to have a PCR test taken within a maximum of 72 hours prior to arrival on Saba, quarantine upon arrival for five days and get tested on day five at the testing center.