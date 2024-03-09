Saba Tourist Bureau present at Heineken Regatta
THE BOTTOM/PHILIPSBURG – The Saba Tourist Bureau team has participated in showcasing the island of Saba at the 44th Heineken Regatta in St. Maarten from February 29 to March 3, 2024.
The event, known for its mix of boating, music, and travel, provided an excellent platform for promoting the island. The Saba Tourism booth offered destination information, including yacht entry procedures, accommodation specials, and day trip fare deals.
Visitors received charming drawstring Saba bags as souvenirs, and raffle prizes from partners like Sea Saba and Aqua Mania Adventures added to the excitement.
Significant
Product Development Coordinator Alexis Charles emphasized the significance of the weekend in highlighting Saba to a wide audience. The Saba Tourist Bureau remains dedicated to promoting the island and ensuring memorable experiences for visitors worldwide.
Meer News
-
News
The auditorium of the Scholengemeenschap Bonaire (SGB) makes way for new construction
The auditorium of the Scholengemeenschap Bonaire (...
-
Saba
Saba Tourist Bureau present at Heineken Regatta
Saba Tourist Bureau present at Heineken Regatta
-
St. Eustatius
Now official: Alida Francis new Governor of St. Eustatius
Now official: Alida Francis new Governor of St. Eu...
-
Advertisement
AWW Widows Pension
AWW Widows Pension
-
Bonaire
Cadushy Distillery Celebrates 15-Year Anniversary and will make donations for good causes
Cadushy Distillery Celebrates 15-Year Anniversary ...
-
Nature
Successful first year for DCNA Bird Biodiversity Monitoring Project
Successful first year for DCNA Bird Biodiversity M...
-
Sports
SportExpo 2024 with more than twenty different sports
SportExpo 2024 with more than twenty different spo...
-
Tourism
Bonaire receives a record number of tourists in February
Bonaire receives a record number of tourists in Fe...
Meer News
-
News
The auditorium of the Scholengemeenschap Bonaire (SGB) makes way for new construction
The auditorium of the Scholengemeenschap Bonaire (...
-
Saba
Saba Tourist Bureau present at Heineken Regatta
Saba Tourist Bureau present at Heineken Regatta
-
St. Eustatius
Now official: Alida Francis new Governor of St. Eustatius
Now official: Alida Francis new Governor of St. Eu...
-
Advertisement
AWW Widows Pension
AWW Widows Pension
-
Bonaire
Cadushy Distillery Celebrates 15-Year Anniversary and will make donations for good causes
Cadushy Distillery Celebrates 15-Year Anniversary ...
-
Nature
Successful first year for DCNA Bird Biodiversity Monitoring Project
Successful first year for DCNA Bird Biodiversity M...
-
Sports
SportExpo 2024 with more than twenty different sports
SportExpo 2024 with more than twenty different spo...
-
Tourism
Bonaire receives a record number of tourists in February
Bonaire receives a record number of tourists in Fe...
Meer Bonaire
-
News
The auditorium of the Scholengemeenschap Bonaire (SGB) makes way for new construction
The auditorium of the Scholengemeenschap Bonaire (...
-
Bonaire
Cadushy Distillery Celebrates 15-Year Anniversary and will make donations for good causes
Cadushy Distillery Celebrates 15-Year Anniversary ...
-
Tourism
Bonaire receives a record number of tourists in February
Bonaire receives a record number of tourists in Fe...
Meer Events
-
News
Governor Oleana hands over keys to Carnival 2024
Governor Oleana hands over keys to Carnival 2024
-
News
ORCO Bank Manager kicks off Ride for the Roses in Bonaire
ORCO Bank Manager kicks off Ride for the Roses in ...
-
News
Saba Present at Travmedia’s International Media Marketplace
Saba Present at Travmedia’s International Me...