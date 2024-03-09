Saba Saba Tourist Bureau present at Heineken Regatta Redactie 2024-03-09 - 1 minuten leestijd

Various promotional materials were handed out. Photo: Government of Saba

THE BOTTOM/PHILIPSBURG – The Saba Tourist Bureau team has participated in showcasing the island of Saba at the 44th Heineken Regatta in St. Maarten from February 29 to March 3, 2024.

The event, known for its mix of boating, music, and travel, provided an excellent platform for promoting the island. The Saba Tourism booth offered destination information, including yacht entry procedures, accommodation specials, and day trip fare deals.

Visitors received charming drawstring Saba bags as souvenirs, and raffle prizes from partners like Sea Saba and Aqua Mania Adventures added to the excitement.

Significant

Product Development Coordinator Alexis Charles emphasized the significance of the weekend in highlighting Saba to a wide audience. The Saba Tourist Bureau remains dedicated to promoting the island and ensuring memorable experiences for visitors worldwide.