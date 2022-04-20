Saba works on Tourism Master Plan

Dr. Robertico Croes (r) met with Tourism Commissioner Bruce Zagers, Tourism Director Malinda Hassell and Senior Policy Advisor Nicole Johnson

THE BOTTOM- The process to draft the Saba Tourism Plan 2023-2028 has started. The Tourism Master Plan is being researched and conducted by the Dick Pope Sr. Institute for Tourism Studies, the research arm of the University of Central Florida (UCF) Rosen College of Hospitality Management.

During a first information session, which took place online, stakeholders were updated on the ins and outs of the Tourism Master Plan.

Addressed by the presenters Dr. Robertico Croes and Dr. Kelly Semrad during the information session with the stakeholders matters such as why Saba needs a Tourism Master Plan, when the Tourism Master Plan would start and end, where the research would be conducted, what research approach would be used and how tourism stakeholders could contribute and participate in the process.

Sustainable

The Saba Tourism Master plan is needed to maintain sustainable tourism development. It aims to increase the tourist satisfaction. And, it would pinpoint the economic benefits and protect the basic cultural and natural resources. A quick scan report conducted in October 2021 on the state of Saba’s tourism industry indicated that there are fundamental business challenges within the tourism sector.

The process of the Saba Tourism Master Plan started in February this year and should conclude in August. The process will include visits to Saba and St. Maarten, as Saba’s main hub, as well as desk and case research, surveys on Saba, the United States and the Netherlands. Also, an exit survey and a quality-of-life survey will be carried out.