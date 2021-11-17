Sabadeco neighborhood with the highest incomes on Bonaire, Antriol Pariba with the lowest













KRALENDIJK- A report by the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) on family incomes between 2011 and 2019 on Bonaire, shows that the Sabadeco district -not entirely surprising- is the neighbourhood with the highest average income per household on Bonaire. On the other hand, the Antriol is the neighbourhood with the lowest average incomes of the entire island.

Other neighbourhoods where incomes are relatively high family incomes are Lima, Belnem and Hato. Besides Antriol, the average family income is also relatively low in the Nikiboko and Rincon, two of the more traditional neighbourhoods.

Information

CBS bases its conclusions on various sources of information, including data from income tax returns, information about real estate tax and information from the PIVA population register.

The CBS data shows that the average household income in Sabadeco with around USD 57,000 is more than twice as high as is the case in the Antriol, with an average income of 26,000 per family.

Incidentally, Statistics Netherlands notes that not all figures are final. Some figures are based on estimates and should still be officially confirmed.