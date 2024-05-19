Saba Saba’s Commissioner Bruce Zagers Receives Recognition from Flagler College Redactie 19-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Commissioner Zagers with his reward in front of the prestigious Flager College in St. Augustine. Photo: Bruce Zagers

ST. AUGUSTINE/THE BOTTOM -Commissioner of Finance for the Public Entity of Saba has received an award from his old school, Flager College in St. Augustine, Florida, for his professional achievements.

Zagers graduated from Flagler College in the spring of 2003 and was recognized for his professional achievements.

Zagers said he found the recognition a humbling, but also an unforgettable experience.

In his acceptance speech, Zagers said that serving the community of Saba was both a privilege and a responsibility.

Zagers also said that none of his achievement would have been possible without the support of his family, and especially his wife Tracy, his children and parents Ruby and Jimmy, his brother and sister, friends and colleagues.

“And of course, I owe a debt of gratitude to Flagler College for providing me with the foundation upon which I have built my career and my life’s work. My journey, has been greatly influenced by what started here at Flagler more than two decades ago, as a 17-year-old. I hope that my story can serve as an inspiration for others, that if you work hard enough at something, and with the right attitude, much can be accomplished”, said Zagers in his acceptance speech.