Saba’s day-care center passes inspection with flying colours

THE BOTTOM – The Inspectorate of Education from the Netherlands conducted an inspection into the quality of the Laura Linzey Daycare Center on January 24, 2023, whereby it assessed seven standards.

According to the Inspectorate, the daycare center scored ‘outstanding’ in terms of monitoring the development of the children, cooperation with all partners, implementing its vision, ambitions and goals, and having a strong management of implementation and quality culture. Besides the four standards which were found to be ‘outstanding,’ three standards were qualified as ‘sufficient.’ These concern the standards of educational provision, pedagogical-educational skills, and evaluation, accountability and dialogue.

The Inspectorate found that the LLDCC has made ‘great improvements’ to the quality of the care center, including the quality care and assessment, since the previous inspection in April 2022. “The LLDCC has made great steps with respect to monitoring the development of the children. Caregivers are now more aware of the importance of monitoring the development. The specific observations make sure that developmental issues are noticed at an early stage,” the Inspectorate stated in its report.

Cooperation

The LLDCC cooperates well with all relevant partners on Saba. “This cooperation has improved compared to the last inspection. We conclude that the parents are informed adequately about what happens at the childcare center. We assess the standard as Outstanding/Good because, among other things, parents are now encouraged in a focused manner to conduct activities with their children at home and that many parents actually do so.”