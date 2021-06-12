Saba’s ExCo Expresses Concern about Drop in Hotel Rooms















Most operational hotels on the islands are often fully booked. Photo: BES-Reporter/Martien Vroone.

The Bottom, Saba- The Executive Council, in a recent meeting with Saba Business Association (SBA) has raised concern about the number of hotel bedrooms lost on Saba over the past years.

Currently the few hotels that are open are fully booked and a big concern is that there will not be enough accommodation on the island in the next couple of months.







Hopes are that The Arawak Hotel which is currently under construction will open in time for the upcoming high season. The Ecolodge has been under renovation for some years and it is hoped that this might also re-open in order to accommodate the expected influx of tourists.

The Board suggested that rental properties might be marketed more strongly in order to pick up the slack.

Scout’s Place

Over the past week Pensionfund Caribbean Netherlands (PCN) has shared their plans for a renovated Scout’s Place Hotel, after buying the property in 2020. However, it will still take quite some time before the property will be fully operational once again.