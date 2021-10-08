Saba’s Governor Johnson pays Working Visit to The Netherlands













Governor Jonathan Johnson (left) met, among others, Vice-President of the Council of State Thom de Graaf. Photo: Government of Saba

THE HAGUE- Saba Island Governor Jonathan Johnson paid a working visit to The Hague from Tuesday, October 5 to Friday, October 8.

The main reason of Johnson’s visit to the Netherlands was his attendance of the Mayor’s Conference of the Netherlands Association of Mayors which took place this year in Veenendaal on October 6 and October 7.

During this congress, Johnson was able to catch up with many Dutch mayors on recent developments and important subjects in areas like crisis management, safety, government administration and the pandemic. “It was good to network with colleagues who face the same challenges and to hear how they deal with those challenges. Even though there is a difference in the situation, the challenges that we face are similar,” said Johnson.