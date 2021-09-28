Saba’s Mary Hassel has gone on retirement













Commissioner Rolando Wilson handing Hassel her retirment gift. Photo: Public Entity Saba.

THE BOTTOM, SABA- On Thursday, September 23rd, the Public Entity Saba wished civil servant Mary Hassell a happy retirement.

In a small ceremony with the Island Governor Jonathan Johnson, Commissioner Rolando Wilson, Island Secretary Tim Muller, friends, family, and colleagues, the Public Entity bid farewell to Ms. Mary Hassell, who will now go on to enjoy her retirement.

Hassell, born on Saba, started working for the Public Entity Saba on May 1st, 1995, at the Finance Department as a Files Clerk. In November 1999, she transferred to Public Works and Sanitation Department and was an Administrative Assistant for 18 years.

In July 2017, she moved to the Agriculture Department also as an Administrative assistant until her retirement.

Grateful

Governor Johnson on behalf of the Government of Saba thanked Hassell for over 26 years of service to the Public Entity Saba and the community.