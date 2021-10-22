- 44Shares
THE BOTTOM- The Saba Wellness Pharmacy moved to a new location in The Bottom, inside the former MyStore building. The pharmacy can be accessed through the front sliding door entrance and upstairs where the freezer section used to be.
The location was chosen as the new building ensures more space, safety for the annual hurricane season, more storage in the same building and backup generators for 24/7 electricity. The new design allows all the staff to work together efficiently to provide all the pharmacy services. The space is well lit with a combination of natural and LED lighting, so all items can be accessed easily.
Standards
“I was hired 5 and a half years ago to create a proper pharmacy for Saba and now I feel we have the building to match our services”, says Managing Director Jacqui Christian. According to Christian, the pharmacy plans to work together with other Saba healthcare organizations to further improve the service provided to the residents of the island.
Also read:
- Minister van Engelshoven visits Bonaire
- Information tour about breast cancer screening
- Find the latest vacancies on RCN facebook | Advertisement
- Air traffic between SSS islands may be declared ‘public transportation’
- Letter Confirms: Statia also wants minimum wage increase
- Saba’s Pharmacy moves to new location in The Bottom
- CDB sees sustainable energy as a necessity for Caribbean Development
- Vacature Griffier van de Eilandsraad Sint Eustatius
- Vacature Unit Manager Luchthaven Sint Eustatius
- Vacature Projectmanager voor Sint Eustatius
- USA no longer Very High Risk for St. Eustatius
- In spite of high infection rate Bonaire: No new measures
- Island Council Bonaire adopts ordinance against single-use plastics
- Tourism books delivered to our elementary schools
- Bondigro Supermarket starts construction for considerable expansion