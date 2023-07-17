Safe BBQing | Advertisement

On the islands, you often feel like enjoying all kinds of goodies from the barbecue with friends or family. Unfortunately, things can go wrong sometimes. A fire starts, or people get burned. Barbecues can cause fires, so keep it safe. Fortunately, there’s a lot you can do to prevent a fire.
Did you know that;
- keeping a barbecue at a safe distance from fences, hedges, tents, gazebos, garden furniture, etc., can prevent a fire? Keep children and pets at a safe distance too.
- you should not move a BBQ when it is on?
- it is always good to have a fire extinguisher nearby, such as a bucket of sand or water.
- you shouldn’t BBQ bare-chested? Wear clothes that don’t catch fire easily. This protects you against splashes and sparks.
- you should always use an actual BBQ on the beach, so don’t BBQ in the sand.
- you shouldn’t throw the ashes away too quickly? The ash can continue heating up and still cause a fire in a waste container, for instance.