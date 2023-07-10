10 juli 2023 14:32 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Latest news

Safe BBQing | Advertisement

18

On the islands, you often feel like enjoying all kinds of goodies from the barbecue with friends or family. Unfortunately, things can go wrong sometimes. A fire starts, or people get burned. Barbecues can cause fires, so keep it safe. Fortunately, there’s a lot you can do to prevent a fire.

Did you know that;

  • keeping a barbecue at a safe distance from fences, hedges, tents, gazebos, garden furniture, etc., can prevent a fire? Keep children and pets at a safe distance too.
  • you should not move a BBQ when it is on?
  • it is always good to have a fire extinguisher nearby, such as a bucket of sand or water.
  • you shouldn’t BBQ bare-chested? Wear clothes that don’t catch fire easily. This protects you against splashes and sparks.
  • you should always use an actual BBQ on the beach, so don’t BBQ in the sand.
  • you shouldn’t throw the ashes away too quickly? The ash can continue heating up and still cause a fire in a waste container, for instance.

Also read

More news

Receive the news daily in your inbox:

Top vacancies

More vacancies

News from Saba

More news from Saba

News from St. Eustatius

More news from St. Eustatius