Safety Day held at Jong Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – On Saturday morning, a Safety Day took place at Youth Center Jong Bonaire, with various emergency services in attendance.

Among them were the fire department, police, ambulance, Toezicht & Handhaving WEB, and Ennia, providing information and presentations on situations requiring action and how to handle them.

During the opening of the event, Deputy Hennyson Thielman delivered a brief speech and shared a personal experience emphasizing the importance of safety. The Deputy emphasized that the theme of “safety” is of great importance to both children and adults. “I am pleased to see so many people contributing to this activity. It is a crucial theme for the community. Let us make good use of it.”

Visitors had the opportunity to gather information on safety and engage in conversations with the participating groups at various stands.