Sarpa stops with flights between Curaçao and Medellín

WILLEMSTAD – The Colombian airline Sarpa will stop with flights between the city of Medellín and the neighboring island of Curaçao, after having executed them during only a few months.

So far Sarpa flew twice a week on the route. In a press release, Sarpa says it will operate the last flight to Curaçao on January 6, 2023.

Sarpa started enthusiastically last year with flights both within Colombia and to Curaçao and Aruba. The airline soon had to withdraw from domestic routes due to very fierce competition with, among others, Wingo, Viva Air and Avianca, which are also increasingly applying a low-cost model.

Sarpa sites changing market conditions and the devaluation of the Colombian Peso as main reasons not to maintain the fligts.

Aruba

The carrier will continue to operate its flights between Medellín and Aruba for the time being. After the disappearance of Sarpa, EZ Air and JetAir Caribbean still offer a direct connection to the capital of the province of Antioquia.