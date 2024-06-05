Saba SATEL installs fiber optics cable in parts of Windwardside Redactie 05-06-2024 - 0 minuten leestijd

Satel is working towards providing faster connections to all consumers by the end of 2024. Photo: Satel

WINDWARDSIDE, SABA- Beginning Tuesday, June 4th, 2024, telecom provider Satel NV will be pulling fiber cable in Windwardside, specifically in various locations, among which from Bernice Hassell’s residence to Randall Johnson’s residence, from Randall Johnson’s residence to the Dowling residence, from Randall Johnson’s residence to the Chinese restaurant, and down to Shelly Zagers’ residence.

Government calls on motorists to exercise caution in these areas as the work is being conducted.