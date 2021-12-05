Saxomonia Bonaire gives presentation in sentro di bario Ambiona













KRALENDIJK- Saxomonia Bonaire on Saturday organized gave a presentation of music made with the saxophone in Sentro di bario Amboina. The performance was provided in collaboration with a so-called brass band, formed by young brass players.

The saxophone presentation was led by Adriana Oliveira. The presentation was well received by those present. The deputy of Culture also came to listen and responded enthusiastically to the initiative and the music.

The purpose of the presentation was not only to practice, but also to get the practitioners used to performing in front of an audience.