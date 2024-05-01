Travel Scandinavian SAS signs agreement to join SkyTeam Alliance Redactie 01-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Travellers out of Denmark, Sweden and Norway will get more and better connections with other SkyTeam members such as Delta en AirFrance/KLM. Photo: SAS

AMSTERDAM/STOCKHOLM – Earlier this week airline alliance Skyteam, formed among others by Delta Airlines and Air France/KLM and Scandinavian Airline System (SAS) have signed an Alliance Adherence Agreement (AAA), as an important step toward SAS’ official entry into the global airline alliance.

From September 1, 2024, SAS will officially become a part of SkyTeam, enriching the alliance with access to Scandinavian key hubs. So far, SAS used to be part of the competing Star Alliance, of which SAS was one of the founding fathers.

The change comes after a considerable investment from Air France/KLM in the shareholder capital of SAS. Air France/KLM is now the biggest shareholder, next to the Government of Denmark. It is expected that the Franco-Dutch Airline will increase their current hare in the company.

Benefits

“SAS customers will benefit from SkyTeam’s strong global presence in many of the world’s major aviation hubs and from its focus on strategic partnerships and innovative sustainability initiatives”, says SAS CEO Anko van der Werff.

It is also expected that SAS will enter into the Joint Venture agreement for flights between Europe and the United States, in which Delta Air Lines, Air France/KLM and Virgin Atlantic already participate.