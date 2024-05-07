The Netherlands
Schiphol Airport joins in two minutes of silence for Memorial Day
07-05-2024 - 0 minuten leestijd
SCHIPHOL-Employees at Schiphol Airport have joined the rest of The Netherlands in holding a two-minute silence on May 4th, in tribute to those who died in the Second World war.
“Today at Schiphol we’re observing a two-minute silence. We are paying our respects to all the civilians and soldiers who died and bravely fought for freedom, both in the Second World War and thereafter”, according to a statement from Amsterdam Airport.
