Scholarship recipients to leave Bonaire on July 31st

KRALENDIJK- The scholarship recipients (bursalen) from Bonaire will depart for the Netherlands on July 31st this year. In the Netherlands, the scholarship recipients will be accommodated by the organization TuranGoeloe, as in previous years.

TuranGoeloe not only provides initial support upon arrival but also arranges necessary housing in advance and offers support, especially to first-year students.

The students will be present at the airport from 4:00 PM on the day of departure, not only for check-in but also to bid farewell to family and friends. There will also be an opportunity to take a group photo.

Ultimately, the young people will depart at around 8:25 PM on flight KL765.

