Schools Bonaire visit Kids Helpline Aruba

ORANJESTAD/KRALENDIJK- Last week a delegation from various schools on Bonaire, all of which fall under the RC school board, visited the Kids Telephone Helpline in Aruba.

There they received an explanation about the work of the Fundacion Telefon pa Hubentud Aruba. For some time now, the children’s telephone line in Aruba has also provided telephone support to children on St. Eustatius and Saba who need a listening ear.

Over recent years, the Aruba Kindertelefoon Foundation has increasingly emerged as a center of knowledge and expertise about working with children who want to share a problem over the telephone or the internet. The foundation says they are pleased to share their knowledge and expertise with others in the region.