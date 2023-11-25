Schools on St. Eustatius Embrace Innovative Digital Literacy Program

ORANJESTAD – The primary schools on Sint Eustatius are actively addressing the challenges posed by the digital age by integrating digital literacy into their curriculum.

Recognizing the importance of safe online behavior, schools are collaborating with Mediawegwijs, an educational concept focused on digital literacy through media-savvy lessons. The program, which also incorporates citizenship education, aims to empower students to navigate the digital world responsibly.

Mediawegwijs engages students, teachers, and parents, introducing them to the latest digital technologies and media. The initiative goes beyond theoretical learning, offering practical experiences such as virtual reality (VR) lessons and 3D pen activities. The inclusive approach ensures active participation from every child, bridging the gap between digital and traditional skills.

This comprehensive educational strategy not only equips students with essential digital skills but also fosters responsible digital citizenship, preparing them for the challenges and opportunities of the evolving digital landscape.