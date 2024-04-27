Police and justice Scooter stolen on St. Eustatius Redactie 27-04-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – On Friday, April 26th, a theft of a black and mint green colored Yamaha brand scooter, type Mio, with license plate M-31, was reported.

The scooter was parked with a steering lock on, in the yard of a residence on the New Pasture road on St. Eustatius. Between 02:00 AM and 07:00 AM on Friday, April 26th, unknown persons took the scooter.

According to the spokesperson of KPCN, the case is under investigation.