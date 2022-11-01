1 november 2022 06:04 am

Sea and Learn Saba concludes another successful edition

Sea urchin scientist Alwin Hylkema during his presentation at the Ecolodge in the forest. Photo: Public Entity Saba

THE BOTTOM- The multiple events of the 2022 Sea and Learn Saba drew good crowds and involved a large part of the island’s population, from young to old.

This year’s month-long program counted on the presence of 14 scientists and experts from the United States (US), the United Kingdom (UK), Canada and the Netherlands.

The expertise of the invited scientists and specialists ranged from sargassum, coral health and disease, land crabs, volcanoes and sea urchins to snails, animal pupils, spiders, anoles and the ciguatera disease.  

