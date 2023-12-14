Sea Dream will visit Saba various times in 2023/2024

THE BOTTOM- The Saba Tourist Bureau says to be delighted to share the upcoming schedule for SeaDream calls to our island.

This marks the beginning of an exciting season, during which we expect numerous visits for the 2023/2024 season, weather conditions permitting.

Guests will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the charm of Saba through various activities. Whether it’s embarking on an island tour, joining a guided hike, or exploring Saba at their own pace.

The Saba Tourist Office will have a dedicated booth at Fort Bay Harbor to welcome visitors and provide them with valuable information, the ship’s agent, Saba C-Transport, will also be present. Additionally, an Arts & Crafts market will be set up at the Tourist Office in Windwardside.

The Tourism Office says they are looking forward to welcoming SeaDream guests and trust that they will find joy in the diverse experiences Saba has to offer.