SeaDream to set sail for St. Eustatius in December

ORANJESTAD- SeaDream I, a luxury small cruise ship is setting sail for Statia on December 10th 2022.

Unlike large cruise ships that carry thousands of passengers, SeaDream prides itself on its personalized service. “Our focus is to bring the destination alive for our guests. We carry 112 guests’ tops. And we have 96 crew members, so that means it’s almost a 1:1 ration of guests to crew,” said Emilio Freeman, the Vice President of Itineraries and Destinations at SeaDream based in Miami, Florida.

Freeman also points out that the small size allows for more flexibility, “Onboard our ships our crew know all of our guests as soon as they walk onboard, and we know their special desires. In terms of special kind of drink, special kind of cuisine they like to eat. Our chef knows that, and he prepares everything almost customized for each guest.”

After arriving in Statia, guests will be able to go on a hike to Quill National Park, explore the rainforest and see National Marine Park before departing at 3 pm.

Returning

About 60 percent of guests have sailed with SeaDream before. With such a high number of returning guests, SeaDream Yacht Club is looking for new ports of call to take passengers, like Statia.

SeaDream also state that they hope to make Statia a port of call for many voyages to come.